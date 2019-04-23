'Avengers: Endgame,' other Disney movies could draw half of all ticket sales this summer: Report

With a summer lineup headlined by Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” Disney is set to dominate summer box office sales, according to a report on Tuesday.

Disney film properties could earn as much as 45 percent to 50 percent of all ticket sales in North America this summer, industry analysts told The Wrap. By comparison, the company’s movies drew 37 percent of ticket sales during the same period last year.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the biggest draw. The conclusion to Disney’s sprawling superhero saga shattered ticket presale records on nearly every prominent platform and is pacing for a record opening weekend that could approach $300 million in sales in North America alone, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from its flagship Marvel film, Disney has the latest entries in several popular film franchises ready for summer launch. “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin” are all set to debut in the coming months.

Analysts said the overall domestic summer box office haul should match or surpass last year’s total of $4.8 billion, despite a slow start for the industry in 2019.

“Avengers: Endgame” premiered in Los Angeles to rave reviews on Monday night. The film is set for wide U.S. release on Thursday.