Disney unveils new direct-to-consumer ESPN streaming service with $29.99 price tag

Disney recently introduced its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, which will be named ESPN, after its successful sports network, and costs $29.99 per month for the unlimited package and $11.99 per month for a select option.

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said the unlimited package will allow fans to enjoy the entire suite of ESPN networks and content.

There will also be bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu, including a special offer at launch for $29.99 per month for the first 12 months, Pitaro said in a news release Tuesday.

"We are providing everything ESPN has to offer directly to fans and all in one place," Pitaro said in the release. "As we thought about the name, we kept returning to the fact that, across every generation, ESPN is the most trusted, loved and recognized name in sports, and that we should keep it simple and double down on the power of ESPN."

He added the company's "straightforward approach" to name and pricing will "help fans cut through the clutter and provide them [with] compelling options to access all our content within the enhanced ESPN App."

He described the new service, "All of ESPN. All in once place," as "the ultimate sports destination for personalized experiences and features."

The unlimited plan will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, in addition to ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+ and ACCNX.

ESPN’s rights portfolio includes the NFL; NBA; NHL; MLB; WNBA; UFC; UFL; SEC; ACC; Big 12; College Football Playoff; 40 NCAA championships; LaLiga, Bundesliga, NWSL and FA Cup soccer; Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open tennis; The Masters, PGA Championship, PGA Tour and TGL golf; Little League World Series baseball and softball and Premier Lacrosse League.

ESPN’s leading studio shows include "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take," "NFL Live," "The Pat McAfee Show," "Pardon the Interruption," "College GameDay" and "NBA Today," along with on-demand content, including 30 for 30 films and ESPN Originals.

Existing ESPN+ subscribers will automatically become subscribers to ESPN’s new service based on their current subscription level.

Standalone ESPN+ subscribers get the ESPN select plan, while Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle subscribers will get the ESPN select bundle.

At launch, ESPN will introduce a series of enhancements to the industry-leading ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices.

The new features and functionality will be available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package.

Fans with subscriptions to the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN bundles will be able to watch ESPN content within Disney+ seamlessly alongside Disney and Hulu entertainment and family programming.

Though a specific launch date has not yet been announced, an anticipated date will be announced in late summer.

Shortly after the new service was introduced, Disney and ESPN announced Rich Eisen, a former "SportsCenter" anchor, would bring "The Rich Eisen Show" to Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning in the fall.

The Emmy-nominated program will stream on weekdays at its traditional noon to 3 p.m. ET time slot, with its debut on both platforms coinciding with the launch of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offering.

Eisen’s reunion with ESPN, his home from 1996 to 2003, will go beyond "The Rich Eisen Show" to include select appearances across ESPN studio programming, according to a news release.

Separate from Eisen’s newest agreement, the Los Angeles local maintains his role at NFL Network.

"Rich Eisen is an ESPN icon, and his return to Disney and ESPN platforms is a great win for all," said Burke Magnus, ESPN president of content. "We will continue to be aggressive in adding premier content to our platforms, with ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ being today’s example."