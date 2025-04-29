Expand / Collapse search
Universal Orlando
Published

Universal sparks outrage by opening Epic Universe preview tickets to the general public

Move called 'slap in the face' by loyal customers who booked expensive hotel stays for exclusive early access

Universal’s newest park opens in Orlando, Florida, on May 22, 2025. Watch a sneak peak of the entrances to the different worlds from Celestial Park.

The exclusivity of walking through the Chronos at Universal Epic Universe ahead of its official park opening on May 22 is no more.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort opened up park preview tickets to "additional guests," or the public.

"Starting today, the general public can purchase tickets to visit Epic Universe and preview the groundbreaking experience through May 19," Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement.

The news sent a frenzy on the ticket-purchasing website and app, and frustrated many who purchased annual passes or booked a room at a Universal hotel just to be given the opportunity to visit Orlando's newest park with limited capacity. 

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

A look inside How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe from a media preview in April 2025.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

"This is yet again another slap in the face for passholders loyalty costs nothing," one commented on a post once Thrill Data shared the news in a Universal Epic Theme Park Facebook group. 

Thrill Data provides vacation planning tools and data. It is considered a "group expert" and "top contributor" in the Facebook group dedicated to Universal's newest park. 

Thrill Data said that Universal is still limiting the capacity on preview days, and that tens of thousands more will be walking through the gates and portals of Universal Epic Universe daily following the May 22 opening.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe is set to look like Paris, France.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

"Kinda defeats the purpose of a preview day," one woman wrote in response to the news. 

"So glad I spent $1000 on a hotel for nothing," another social media user commented. 

Some chimed in that guests with hotel reservations could cancel, but many have passed their free cancellation window. 

Constellation Carousel in Universal Epic Universe

Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe features a large, covered carousel and the largest portal in the park that is opening on May 22, 2025.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about what, if anything, could or would be done for guests who have passed their hotel cancellation window. 

Universal Orlando Resort is a part of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.

"Please note that during the preview period, availability of experiences within Epic Universe may vary as Universal puts the final touches on the park in preparation for its grand opening on May 22," Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement. 