Universal sparks outrage by opening Epic Universe preview tickets to the general public

The exclusivity of walking through the Chronos at Universal Epic Universe ahead of its official park opening on May 22 is no more.

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort opened up park preview tickets to "additional guests," or the public.

"Starting today, the general public can purchase tickets to visit Epic Universe and preview the groundbreaking experience through May 19," Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement.

The news sent a frenzy on the ticket-purchasing website and app, and frustrated many who purchased annual passes or booked a room at a Universal hotel just to be given the opportunity to visit Orlando's newest park with limited capacity.

UNIVERSAL AIMS TO CUT INTO DISNEY’S THEME PARK LEAD WITH MASSIVE NEW ORLANDO ATTRACTION

"This is yet again another slap in the face for passholders loyalty costs nothing," one commented on a post once Thrill Data shared the news in a Universal Epic Theme Park Facebook group.

Thrill Data provides vacation planning tools and data. It is considered a "group expert" and "top contributor" in the Facebook group dedicated to Universal's newest park.

Thrill Data said that Universal is still limiting the capacity on preview days, and that tens of thousands more will be walking through the gates and portals of Universal Epic Universe daily following the May 22 opening.

NEARLY 50 MAKE-A-WISH FAMILIES BECOME ROYALTY AT WALT DISNEY WORLD

"Kinda defeats the purpose of a preview day," one woman wrote in response to the news.

"So glad I spent $1000 on a hotel for nothing," another social media user commented.

Some chimed in that guests with hotel reservations could cancel, but many have passed their free cancellation window.

Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry about what, if anything, could or would be done for guests who have passed their hotel cancellation window.

Universal Orlando Resort is a part of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 33.94 +0.17 +0.50%