NFL in 'advanced talks' to buy equity stake in ESPN: report

The NFL already dominates sports media in the United States, but it apparently wants more.

According to the New York Post, the league and ESPN are in "advanced talks" that could result in the NFL acquiring an equity stake in the network.

Under a proposed deal, ESPN would control NFL Media — the NFL Network, RedZone, NFL.com, NFL Films and NFL+.

The two sides have communicated in the past, the Post says, but this time, owners and the Players Association are being notified of progress the two sides have made.

Owners and players share revenue as part of their collective bargaining agreement.

The Post notes that the NFL wants to go direct-to-consumer by next year, and the potential agreement could speed up that process.

Fans could then watch games through ESPN's app or site, similar to what the NHL recently did with the network, albeit with an ESPN+ account.

However, a deal does not seem imminent. The Post says it could be "months" before one is finalized.

ESPN is one of seven outlets to broadcast NFL games, including CBS, FOX, NBC and, more recently, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and YouTube. ESPN pays $2.6 billion to broadcast 25 games per season.

ESPN launched its own online sportsbook, ESPN BET, late last year.

