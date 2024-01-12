Expand / Collapse search
NFL in 'advanced talks' to buy equity stake in ESPN: report

ESPN broadcasts 25 NFL games a year

The NFL already dominates sports media in the United States, but it apparently wants more. 

According to the New York Post, the league and ESPN are in "advanced talks" that could result in the NFL acquiring an equity stake in the network.

Under a proposed deal, ESPN would control NFL Media — the NFL Network, RedZone, NFL.com, NFL Films and NFL+.

NFL logo is seen on the field

The NFL logo on the field before a game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The two sides have communicated in the past, the Post says, but this time, owners and the Players Association are being notified of progress the two sides have made.

Owners and players share revenue as part of their collective bargaining agreement.

The Post notes that the NFL wants to go direct-to-consumer by next year, and the potential agreement could speed up that process.

ESPN logo

A view of the ESPN logo on a camera after a game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards July 30, 2023, in Baltimore.  (G Fiume/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fans could then watch games through ESPN's app or site, similar to what the NHL recently did with the network, albeit with an ESPN+ account.

However, a deal does not seem imminent. The Post says it could be "months" before one is finalized.

ESPN is one of seven outlets to broadcast NFL games, including CBS, FOX, NBC and, more recently, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and YouTube. ESPN pays $2.6 billion to broadcast 25 games per season.

The NFL Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine

For years, the NFL opposed gambling on its games, but that all changed when a 2018 Supreme Court decision allowed states to legalize sports betting. (Aristocrat Gaming / Fox News)

ESPN launched its own online sportsbook, ESPN BET, late last year.

