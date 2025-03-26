Disney elevating theme park dining: 'From Mickey bars to Michelin stars'

Disney is elevating its game when it comes to theme park dining, using artistry, real-world experiences, trends and inspiration from its classic movies to push boundaries.

"From Mickey bars to Michelin stars" was a phrase commonly used during a demonstration at Walt Disney World on Tuesday featuring food and beverage directors. While they understand the importance of those famous character-shaped ice cream bars, they know that guests continue looking for more tasteful delights.

Dishes and drinks around Walt Disney World aim to offer something for everyone — from a sweet tooth to those craving something uniquely savory. Even when chefs aim to keep things tight-lipped, community word of mouth quickly makes them well known.

"I wanted to keep it very sealed, secret," Chef Stefan Riemer, Pastry Culinary Director at Walt Disney World, told FOX Business about "The Grey Stuff" from the Disney animated film "Beauty and the Beast," which was released in 1991. "I wanted to tease, because sometimes when you tease, it's a surprise element, then you want to see it. You're curious."

Riemer said "The Grey Stuff" was created for those celebrating special occasions while dining at Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. It is now part of the dessert trio at the sit-down restaurant, but can also be found at Gaston's Tavern in the same park atop a cupcake.

Disney chefs are also putting new twists on well-known dishes. Cheeseburger Spring Roll, anyone? Spring Roll Snack Cart in Magic Kingdom has that. Korean Barbecue Mushroom Bao Bun? It can be found at Tiffins in Animal Kingdom.

But you do not have to pay park admission to enjoy culinary offerings. Some can be found at resort eateries and Disney Springs, as well.

The offerings come as Disney seeks to rebound from lower attendance in the company's most recent quarter, which was affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Riemer says food and drinks are about much more than just taste, and presentation is "the last chapter."

"It's all about exploring, connecting," he said. "I only get you to return if you liked it."

Disney guests do like on-the-go food options, as well. Walt Disney World serves more than 35.3 million quick-service meals, more than 3.7 million Mickey ice cream bars and more than 3 million Mickey pretzels, according to numbers provided by the company.