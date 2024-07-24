Disney TV chief called 'Hollywood winner' in ascension of Kamala Harris to likely Democratic nominee

Disney co-chair and television chief Dana Walden is being described in a new report as a "Hollywood winner" in the rapid ascension of Vice President Kamala Harris to de facto Democratic nominee.

According to a Puck report, Walden and her husband Matt "go back years" with Harris, who rose up through California politics from San Francisco district attorney to state attorney general to U.S. senator.

"[If there’s a Hollywood winner in her ascension it’s probably Dana Walden, the Disney TV chief," Puck reported.

Harris has virtually locked up the 2024 Democratic nomination after President Biden dropped out and endorsed her on Sunday, rapidly consolidating party support and endorsements and resetting the election fight against former President Trump.

Puck writer Matt Belloni, who disclosed he used to work for Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and remains friendly with him, reported the Waldens hosted a fundraiser with Harris in 2022 at their Brentwood home, one of several they've done for her dating back to when she first ran for San Francisco DA in 2003.

The pool report at the time noted Harris gave the Waldens credit for Emhoff and her getting married, since the Waldens introduced Hollywood couple Chrisette and Reggie Hudlin, who in turned introduced Harris and Emhoff on a blind date.

"[They] have always been extraordinary friends," Harris said of the Waldens, according to the report.

According to her biography page, Dana Walden "oversees Disney’s full portfolio of entertainment media, news and content businesses globally, including Disney’s streaming business. In this role, Walden leads Disney’s world-renowned, award-winning content brands and businesses, including ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective."

The report noted Harris' extensive ties to the entertainment community, but few "go as far back with Harris as Walden does, nor do they enjoy the perch and purview Walden does at Disney."

"If Kamala ends up becoming president, might that 'extraordinary' friendship even give Walden a boost in the Disney C.E.O. succession race? Probably not, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt?" Belloni wrote.

Walden is among the insider candidates who could take over as the next Disney CEO, according to reports. Bob Iger will remain in the current top job until 2026.

Walden's connection to Harris is yet another Disney link to a powerful Democratic politician. Former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg is one of the most powerful fundraisers in the party and was a co-chair of Biden's re-election campaign until Biden quit the race on Sunday and endorsed Harris.

Katzenberg raved over Harris in a New York Times guest essay on Wednesday that also lauded Biden for stepping aside from his re-election effort.

"She is tested, and she is ready," he wrote. "I’ve known her for 20 years and have had a front-row seat to admire her remarkable accomplishments as a prosecutor, attorney general, senator and vice president. These are among the most challenging jobs for anyone. They are 10 times harder for a woman. And they are 10 times harder still for a woman of color."

Disney didn't respond to a request for comment.