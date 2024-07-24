Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Not everyone is happy about Kamala Harris' coronation

Harris is a San Francisco liberal who's out of touch with most Americans, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Kamala Harris was "chosen" as the Democrat nominee to replace President Biden by party leaders who didn't want a divisive competition between rival candidates.

STUART VARNEY: So, Kamala Harris is the anointed one. 

Chosen in backrooms because party leaders didn't want a divisive competition between rival candidates. 

WHERE DOES KAMALA HARRIS STAND ON KEY ECONOMIC ISSUES?

It's a coronation, and the Democrats are rallying around her to give a sense of euphoric unity. Not everyone is happy.

Kamala Harris Milwaukee rally

US Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.  (Getty Images)

Viewers of this program have often heard me sing the praises of Bret Stephens, a New York Times editorial writer.

His latest column is titled "Democrats Deserved a Contest, Not a Coronation."

In his opinion, the backroom choice allows party leaders to ignore the obvious weaknesses of Harris' candidacy.

KAMALA HARRIS HIT WITH ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT OVER BORDER CRISIS, ‘MISLEADING’ PEOPLE ON BIDEN

For example, she's unpopular. As of Monday, this week, 51% of voters do not approve of her. She hasn't had a positive approval poll rating in 3 years.

She does not have a good campaign record. 

She won only one competitive race, and that was for California attorney general, and she won by less than one point.

She's a bad manager. There's a constant churn among her staff.

Stephens says she has a penchant for excruciating banality. Not necessarily a good quality for a politician. 

One example, "It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day." That's banal all right. 

KAMALA HARRIS' PLATFORM READS LIKE THE SOCIALIST PLAYBOOK FOR BERNIE SANDERS: VARNEY

Trump will exploit this kind of thing, and it will convince many voters that Harris is a lightweight.

She's a San Francisco liberal, out of line with most Americans.

The Bottom Line panelists weigh in as Vice President Kamala Harris attempts to appeal to young voters as she looks to accept the Democratic Partys nomination. video

Kamala Harris may not have a team sustainable enough to fix damaged reputation: Xaviaer DuRousseau

The Bottom Line panelists weigh in as Vice President Kamala Harris attempts to appeal to young voters as she looks to accept the Democratic Partys nomination.

All those weaknesses could have been exposed if there had been a contest among candidates, but party leaders went for a coronation instead.

Stephens believes it will end in failure. "Decide in haste, repent at leisure" he says, and I think he's right.

