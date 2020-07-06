Disney+ downloads increase 72% during ‘Hamilton’ debut: Report

When “Hamilton” made its Disney+ debut July 3, the streaming service’s app reportedly received higher than normal downloads across the globe between Friday and Sunday, according to data from mobile analytics firm Apptopia, which was first reviewed by Variety.

To be exact, Apptopia says Disney+ received 266,084 downloads in the U.S. during the holiday weekend, which is 72.4 percent higher than the streaming service had received in the four weekends in June on average, according to the firm’s calculations. Similarly, Apptopia said 247,239 downloads took place in other parts of the world, which it estimates is 46.6 percent higher than average.

When combined, Disney+ reportedly received 513,323 total downloads during the weekend “Hamilton” debuted.

FOX Business reached out to representatives at The Walt Disney Company to confirm or refute whether Apptopia’s data is accurate or in line with its own records, but Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

The numbers Apptopia has reported may be on the low end of the spectrum considering the company analyzed mobile app downloads and did not account for smart TV app downloads or online signups, according to Adam Blacker, Apptopia's vice president of Insights and Global Alliances. FOX Business reached out to ask how the tech company obtains its download data but did not get a response.

“Hamilton” originally premiered on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in the summer of 2015. Disney+ streamed a recording of the live-action musical with the play’s first cast, which included Lin-Manuel Miranda in the starring role of Alexander Hamilton.

Broadway tickets for the show have been notably expensive due to its high acclaim. Some have been as much as $1,000, according to past event pages on major ticket- selling websites, which may make the monthly $6.99 Disney+ is asking for seem like a fair trade.

In May, Disney announced it had reached 54.5 million subscribers worldwide for its streaming service. The following month, the company ended its free trial offers for new subscribers.

