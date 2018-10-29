DirecTV apologizes for 'NFL Sunday Ticket' glitch

AT&T-owned DirecTV apologized to “NFL Sunday Ticket” customers after a prolonged glitch on Sunday prevented many users from watching games through the subscription service.

“NFL Sunday Ticket” allows subscribers to watch out-of-market games for an annual fee ranging from $293.94 for a basic package to $395.94 for a deluxe package. However, dozens of subscribers took to social media on Sunday to report errors with the service, with many noting that they were being asked to pay an additional $50 to watch individual games.

“To our Sunday Ticket football fans who experienced difficulty watching the games this afternoon, we are sorry we let you down,” DirecTV said in messages to several users on Monday. “We are in the process of contacting our customers directly to apologize.”

It’s unclear how many DirecTV subscribers were affected by the glitch, or whether the AT&T-owned service intends to offer refunds or other reimbursements to customers.

AT&T and DirecTV representatives did not respond to requests for comment on the glitches.

DirecTV raised prices for “Sunday Ticket” by about 4 percent last offseason. The company is said to pay the NFL roughly $1.5 billion annually for the right to stream every NFL game.

The company has granted refunds to customers for various reasons in the past. During the 2016 season, DirecTV refunded some users who filed complaints about player national anthem protests, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.