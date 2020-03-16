Coronavirus Broadway shutdown leads to emergency loans for nonprofit members

Now that Broadway has gone dark, the artsy nonprofit advocacy group known as the League of Professional Theatre Women is helping its members affected by the coronavirus with an emergency loan fund, according to a statement issued by the organization on Monday.

“LPTW recognizes that our beloved theatre community will be hit hard by this in so many ways and we urge you to care for yourselves and each other during this difficult time, and to tap into the open, creative, artistic, generous spirit which has always defined our community,” the statement said.

The loans will be issued through the Waldman Emergency Fund, which was established by late stage producer and member Honey Waldman. Members who are in good standing and are U.S. residents are eligible to apply so long as it is for emergency purposes.

A committee will review loan requests on an individual basis. Applicants who receive loans will be kept confidential.

The League of Professional Theatre Women represents more than 500 theater artists.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a monthlong shutdown of all gathering places of 500 people or more last week, which includes Broadway theaters. A tentative reopening day is set for April 12, but that is ultimately dependent on whether COVID-19 can be contained.

In the U.S., over 4,460 Americans have been infected with coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 live tracker. Nearly 1,000 of those confirmed cases are in New York.