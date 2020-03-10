Coronavirus fears prompt Broadway show ticket discounts

Five Broadway shows will be selling tickets for only $50 starting Thursday, according to a new report.

The discounted tickets, for shows produced by Scott Rudin, will be available through March 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shows are “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “West Side Story,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Lehman Trilogy,” the website reported.

Typically, tickets for those shows sell for around $200 or higher.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made to discount the tickets as a way to encourage people to keep coming to the shows despite fears of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The website reported that ticket cancellations have increased across the entertainment sector as news of the spreading virus continues.

“As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage,” Rudin said in a statement, according to amNew York. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”

According to amNew York, people can purchase tickets for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “West Side Story” at telecharge.com. They can also go to ticketmaster.com for tickets to “The Lehman Trilogy” and “The Book of Mormon.”

The $50 ticket prices will begin Thursday.

