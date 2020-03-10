Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Arts

Coronavirus fears prompt Broadway show ticket discounts

Tickets to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘West Side Story’ and ‘The Book of Mormon’ will be sold for only $50 starting Thursday

By FOXBusiness
close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduces New York State Clean hand sanitizer in response to price gouging.video

New York Gov. Cuomo unveils hand sanitizer made by state

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduces New York State Clean hand sanitizer in response to price gouging.

Five Broadway shows will be selling tickets for only $50 starting Thursday, according to a new report.

Continue Reading Below

The discounted tickets, for shows produced by Scott Rudin, will be available through March 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shows are “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “West Side Story,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Lehman Trilogy,” the website reported.

CORONAVIRUS NOT SCARING AWAY MOVIEGOERS

Typically, tickets for those shows sell for around $200 or higher.

The cast of "To Kill A Mockingbird" in February. The new play is one of five Broadway shows to sell tickets for $50 starting Thursday in response to fears of the coronavirus outbreak. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made to discount the tickets as a way to encourage people to keep coming to the shows despite fears of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The website reported that ticket cancellations have increased across the entertainment sector as news of the spreading virus continues.

CORONAVIRUS CANCELING CONCERTS: MADONNA NIXES PARIS; PEARL JAM BAGS FIRST LEG OF NEW TOUR

“As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage,” Rudin said in a statement, according to amNew York. “This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus in New York City and discusses how the virus can live longer on hard surfaces, pushing public transit to redouble cleaning efforts.Video

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to amNew York, people can purchase tickets for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “West Side Story” at telecharge.com. They can also go to ticketmaster.com for tickets to “The Lehman Trilogy” and “The Book of Mormon.”

The $50 ticket prices will begin Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS