Conservatives declare victory as Cracker Barrel ditches new logo

Conservatives celebrated a cultural win Tuesday after Cracker Barrel restored its classic logo following widespread backlash from customers.

The all-American chain restaurant has faced backlash since it rolled out a new logo on Aug. 18 that dropped the "Uncle Herschel" character. The chain has also been criticized for remodeling its restaurants from an antique, rural Americana decor to a more minimalist aesthetic.

The logo redesign, part of a wider business trend toward simplified logos, drew sharp reactions on social media. Even President Donald Trump weighed in, warning that Cracker Barrel should reconsider.

Cracker Barrel said that after listening to its customers, it will scrap its new logo and keep the "Old Timer" in place.

"We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel," the restaurant chain said in a statement to FOX Business. "We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family."

"As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the restaurant chain added.

"I appreciated the call earlier this evening with @CrackerBarrel," Deputy White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich said in a post. "They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic 'original' logo. They wanted the President to know that they heard him, along with customer response (the ultimate poll), and would be restoring the ‘Old Timer.’ So smart! Congrats Cracker Barrel and America!"

Conservative activists and commentators online praised the move to restore the old logo.

"This is a BIG win in the culture war for America. Thank you, Cracker Barrel!" ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote.

The social media account representing polling company Rasmussen Reports joked, "Update: Woke management goes over Niagara Falls in a barrel."

"This is what I voted for," Students for Trump national chairman Ryan Fournier posted.

Influencer Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino, applauded the move but urged the company to go further.

"VICTORY Now fire your woke girl bosses and get rid of all your racist DEI policies," he posted. "Oh, and keep the original interiors. We want to eat in Grandma’s home, not Grandma’s nursing home."

Fox Business' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.