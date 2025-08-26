Expand / Collapse search
Cracker Barrel
Published | Updated

Trump declares Cracker Barrel should bring back old logo

Trump weighs in on uproar over restaurant chain's rebranding.

Cracker Barrel's new logo is 'not toxic but also not very interesting,': Liz Peek

Fox News contributor Liz Peek argues Cracker Barrel's logo change was unnecessary on 'The Bottom Line.'

President Donald Trump believes the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain should bring back their old logo.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again," Trump added.

Cracker Barrel has faced backlash since it rolled out a new logo on Aug. 18 that removed the "Uncle Herschel" character. The company did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox Business.

CRACKER BARREL'S CEO DISMISSED WARNINGS FROM A TOP INVESTOR WHO CALLED THE REBRANDING ‘OBVIOUS FOLLY’

Cracker Barrel old logo and new logo

Consumers quickly spoke out against Cracker Barrel after it unveiled a new logo that eliminated the imagery of a man leaning over a barrel and instead just has the restaurant’s name in black text over a yellow barrel-shaped backdrop.  (Cracker Barrel / Fox News)

"Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has delivered heartfelt service, homestyle food and an unmatched dining experience. With nearly 660 locations nationwide, the brand remains a go-to for guests seeking community, comfort and special moments they can carry with them long after they leave," the chain said in a press release unveiling the new logo.

"Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all," it also said.

CRACKER BARREL ADMITS IT ‘COULD’VE DONE A BETTER JOB' AFTER NEW LOGO BACKLASH

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CBRL CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC. 54.27 -0.14 -0.25%

Then a week later, Cracker Barrel said it "could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be" after customers expressed outrage over the new logo.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," the company said. "You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be."

The original 1969 logo was also text-only, but the 1977 addition of the now-iconic imagery became a staple of its branding.

New menu at Cracker Barrel after logo and rebranding backlash.

The new Cracker Barrel logo is seen on a menu inside the restaurant on August 21, 2025 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The restaurant unveiled a new logo earlier this week as part of a larger brand refresh. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Cracker Barrel has stood by its recent moves and said 87% of respondents in their research either loved or liked the new logo.

CRACKER BARREL LOSES $143 MILLION IN MARKET VALUE AFTER WOKE BRAND FIASCO

"Our values haven't changed, and the heart and soul of Cracker Barrel haven’t changed," a spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

"And Uncle Herschel remains front and center in our restaurants and on our menu. He is the face of ‘The Herschel Way,’ the foundation of how our 70,000-plus employees provide the country hospitality for which we are known," the spokesperson continued.

Old Cracker Barrel logo on the storefront.

The old Cracker Barrel logo before the rebranding. (Photo by GREGORY WALTON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A spokesperson also said the feedback from guests and team members has been "overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience," but a "vocal minority" may feel differently.

FOX Business’ Stephen Sorace, Brian Flood and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.