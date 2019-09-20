The biggest money making concerts last week: Pollstar

The Rolling Stones can still provide "Satisfaction" even more than 50 years after the band was founded.

The British rock group’s concert tour made an average box office gross of $12,700,483 per city last week, according to Pollstar, as reported by The Associated Press.

The trade publication also found that The Rolling Stones’ average ticket prices around the world were $226.61.

For its findings, Pollstar used information from concert promoters and venue managers from the week of Sept. 18.

In second place was Ed Sheeran, who made an average box office gross of $7,773,763 per city. Sheeran’s average global ticket prices were $88.48.

Following The Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran were Pink, Metallica and Paul McCartney in the top five.

Below is the full list of the top 20 concert tours from the week of Sept. 18, according to Pollstar.

1. The Rolling Stones

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Pink

Pink made an average box office gross of $6,641,718 per city, with an average ticket price of $110.34 last week. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)

4. Metallica

Last week, Metallica made an average box office gross of $5,168,038 per city, with an average ticket price of $99.18 globally. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

5. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney's average global ticket price was $155 last week, according to Pollstar. The former Beatle made an average box office gross of $5,064,951 per city. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

6. Muse

Muse made an average box office gross of $3,708,628 per city, with an average global ticket price of $80.99 last week, according to Pollstar. (Photo by Roberto Panucci/Corbis via Getty Images)

7. Dead & Company

Last week, Dead and Company made an average of $2,839,832 at the box office per city last week. Ticket prices for the concert were an average of $87.78 globally. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

8. Eagles

Last week, the Eagles made an average box office gross of $2,244,928 per city. Globally, their tickets sold at an average of $138.68.

9. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez made an average box office gross of $2,226,025 per city last week. Her concert tickets sold at an average of $137.05 globally, according to Pollstar. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ABA)

10. Phish

Finishing out the top 10, Phish made an average of $2,053,497 at the box office per city last week. The band sold tickets at an average of $65.24 globally. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

11. Jonas Brothers

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,984,263

12. Queen + Adam Lambert

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,946,470

13. Ariana Grande

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,918,882

14. Def Leppard

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,663,142

15. John Mayer

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,525,787

16. Michael Buble

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,490,552

17. Hugh Jackman

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,473,290

18. Dave Matthews Band

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,382,870

19. Florida Georgia Line

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,335,082

20. Zac Brown Band

Average box office gross per city last week: $1,288,453