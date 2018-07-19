Comcast drops bid for 21st Century Fox assets

Comcast said Thursday it will not pursue its bid for 21st Century Fox entertainment assets, opting to focus on its recommended offer for European pay-TV company Sky.

Continue Reading Below

“I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company,” Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

The withdrawal will allow Disney to purchase the Fox assets with its $71 billion offer – higher than Comcast’s bid of $66 billion – which has been approved by the Department of Justice under the condition that Disney divest 22 regional sports networks.

Comcast offered 14.75 euros ($17.10) per share for Sky, valuing the European company at $34 billion. Fox, which currently owns 39% of Sky, offered 14 euro per share ($16.23) for the majority stake, valuing the company at $32.5 billion.

Shares of Comcast were up more than 3% in early market trade following the news. Fox’s stock was down 1.5%.

21st Century Fox is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox News.