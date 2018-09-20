Chevy Chase SNL knock is hard to believe: Joe Piscopo

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Chevy Chase’s bashing of the late night show and its co-creator Lorne Michaels seems to lack credibility, according to actor, comedian and former SNL cast member Joe Piscopo.

“I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it because he and Lorne [Michaels] were very close,” Piscopo said during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday.

The 74-year-old Chase told The Washington Post he was startled by how much Michaels sunk in delivering what he called “the worst f------ humor in the world.”

“I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low,” Chase said. “I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f------ believe it.”

Piscopo, who became a breakout star with Eddie Murphy during his tenure on the show, said it was a very pleasant experience when Chase returned to host the show.

“I don’t know what to believe and I would love to hear what Chevy has to say after the fact,” he said.

Chase was one of SNL’s founding fathers and the original anchor for the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.