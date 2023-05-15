CHARLES PAYNE: Reparations would be a curse more than a blessing

FOX Business host Charles Payne explains why he is against reparations on " Making Money ."

CHARLES PAYNE: So, with all this talk about reparations heating up in California , I think it's a good time to talk about the blessing and a curse of cash falling into your lap. We're talking unearned cash that, by the way, has in my mind, done more harm to people over history than it has to help them. Now, if that cash or assets were seized from someone else, certainly there's going to be a trail of pain and potential retribution.

