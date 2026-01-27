CEO warns aluminum supply chain is 'so thin' a single fire could trigger nationwide crisis

America's aluminum industry is showing signs of a resurgence after decades of decline, driven by national security concerns, supply-chain vulnerabilities and growing competition from China.

Aluminum is no longer viewed as just an industrial input; it is increasingly seen as a strategic material tied to defense readiness, manufacturing resilience and long-term economic security.

Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary joined FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the growing role aluminum plays in the U.S. economy and national security.

He said aluminum's importance stretches far beyond consumer goods, touching nearly every part of American life and national defense.

"It truly is everywhere," Gary said.

He pointed to its role in homes, vehicles, aircraft and military systems.

"Tank armor is made of aluminum... it makes up the bulkheads of our fighter jets, missile propellant made from aluminum... aluminum truly serves as a backbone for this country."

The vulnerability of global supply chains has increased the urgency, with Gary warning that today’s aluminum network has little margin for disruption.

"Right now, we find ourselves in a situation where the supply chain is so thin," he said. "A fire at an individual plant could set off implications for the entire supply chain where you lose production well down into the system, into consumer products, etc."

Policy shifts have also played a role in encouraging domestic investment. Gary said the U.S. aluminum industry shrunk from dozens of smelters to just a handful before tariffs were implemented.

"Before President Trump came into office in his first term, the aluminum industry in the United States was on its knees," he said, adding that production began to rise after trade protections were put in place.

Beyond production itself, large industrial projects can reshape entire regions. Gary said new capacity has the potential to create long-term industrial clusters, attracting related businesses and sustaining jobs for generations.

"These are the types of investments... that resonate for decades in these communities," he said. "We expect the smelter will operate for well over 50, hopefully even 100 years."