Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

FOX BUSINESS
Published

CEO warns aluminum supply chain is 'so thin' a single fire could trigger nationwide crisis

Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary says metal serves as 'backbone for this country' in military systems and infrastructure

close
Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss a massive new Oklahoma aluminum plant aimed at boosting U.S. production and cutting reliance on foreign imports. video

New Oklahoma aluminum plant aims to break US dependence on China

Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss a massive new Oklahoma aluminum plant aimed at boosting U.S. production and cutting reliance on foreign imports.

America's aluminum industry is showing signs of a resurgence after decades of decline, driven by national security concerns, supply-chain vulnerabilities and growing competition from China.

Aluminum is no longer viewed as just an industrial input; it is increasingly seen as a strategic material tied to defense readiness, manufacturing resilience and long-term economic security.

AMERICAN COMPANY RESTARTS DOMESTIC GRAPHITE PRODUCTION AFTER DECADES OF CHINA IMPORTS

Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary joined FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the growing role aluminum plays in the U.S. economy and national security.

Worker loading coil onto truck.

A USA worker loading an aluminum coil onto a truck in a manufacturing facility. (Luke Sharrett / Getty Images)

He said aluminum's importance stretches far beyond consumer goods, touching nearly every part of American life and national defense.

"It truly is everywhere," Gary said.

He pointed to its role in homes, vehicles, aircraft and military systems.

"Tank armor is made of aluminum... it makes up the bulkheads of our fighter jets, missile propellant made from aluminum... aluminum truly serves as a backbone for this country."

close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to report on America’s first graphite mine in decades and the push to reduce U.S. dependence on China for critical minerals. video

US opens first graphite mine since the 1950s in push to break China’s grip on critical minerals

FOX Business' Jeff Flock joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to report on America’s first graphite mine in decades and the push to reduce U.S. dependence on China for critical minerals.

The vulnerability of global supply chains has increased the urgency, with Gary warning that today’s aluminum network has little margin for disruption.

"Right now, we find ourselves in a situation where the supply chain is so thin," he said. "A fire at an individual plant could set off implications for the entire supply chain where you lose production well down into the system, into consumer products, etc."

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to report on the intensifying global AI arms race as China works to close the gap with the United States. video

America’s AI edge tested as China pushes rapid advancements

FOX Business' Madison Alworth joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to report on the intensifying global AI arms race as China works to close the gap with the United States.

Policy shifts have also played a role in encouraging domestic investment. Gary said the U.S. aluminum industry shrunk from dozens of smelters to just a handful before tariffs were implemented.

"Before President Trump came into office in his first term, the aluminum industry in the United States was on its knees," he said, adding that production began to rise after trade protections were put in place.

KEVIN O'LEARY WARNS CANADA OVER CHINA TIES AS TRUMP THREATENS 100% TARIFF ON NORTHERN NEIGHBOR

Beyond production itself, large industrial projects can reshape entire regions. Gary said new capacity has the potential to create long-term industrial clusters, attracting related businesses and sustaining jobs for generations.

"These are the types of investments... that resonate for decades in these communities," he said. "We expect the smelter will operate for well over 50, hopefully even 100 years."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE