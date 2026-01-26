Kevin O'Leary warns Canada over China ties as Trump threatens 100% tariff on northern neighbor

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary issued a stark warning to Canada over its potential trade deal with China, arguing the communist nation has "screwed" every one of its business partners during an interview Monday on "The Claman Countdown."

"Canada will be no exception," he said. "China is not your friend."

O’Leary’s comments come as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada over its potential new trade deal with China.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday his country has no intention of pursuing a free trade deal with China and that the recent agreement cuts tariffs on some sectors hit by tariffs.

Trump wrote on social media that Carney is "sorely mistaken" if he believes Canada could be used as a gateway for Chinese goods into the United States.

In another post, the president warned that China will "eat Canada alive."

O'Leary echoed Trump’s warnings, asserting that the communist nation does not have good intentions in any potential trade agreement with America’s northern neighbor.

"China is the economic and military and AI enemy to both Canada and the United States," he told FOX Business.

"You can have all the politics you want, but the enemy is China," he added.

Trump’s 100% tariff threat would carry significant consequences as Canada and U.S. trade is deeply interconnected, FOX Business host Liz Claman and O'Leary noted.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

"Carney has something Trump needs, and by the way, Trump has something Carney needs," O'Leary explained. "70% of all output of Canada goes to 26 states. They’re the biggest trading partners, Canada, and for those states, Canada is their biggest trading partner."

"We're in love that way financially," he added.

The Canadian businessman also pointed to Trump’s proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense plan as a key indicator of the administration’s priorities with Canada.

"[Greenland] that's going to be the missile on the west side. East side is going to be, of course, Alaska. The hole in the middle is Canada," O'Leary noted.

"[Trump] has to get a deal done to get that dome," he said.

O'Leary predicted that Trump and Carney will ultimately reach an agreement.

"They're kissing cousins soon," he asserted.