Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' debuts: A look at the franchise by numbers

“Avengers: Endgame” marks the highly anticipated conclusion to a decade-long run for Disney-owned Marvel, a series which reintroduced several classic superheroes to modern audiences.

The final film in the “Avengers” saga debuted to rave reviews in theaters around the country this week. “Endgame” tracks efforts by Iron Man, Captain America and other superheroes to stop the evil Thanos.

“Avengers” is one of Disney’s most bankable film franchises at the box office. Disney-owned properties are expected to generated up to 50% of all ticket sales this summer, The Wrap reported this week.

FOX Business breaks down “Avengers: Endgame” by the numbers below.

4: “Avengers: Endgame” is the fourth and final film in the “Avengers” saga, which unites superheroes from throughout the Marvel cinematic universe.

22: “Endgame” is the 22nd overall film in the Marvel cinematic universe.

$120 million: The amount of money “Endgame” grossed from ticket pre-sales alone, shattering records for several major vendors.

$270 million to $300 million: The projected domestic opening weekend haul for “Endgame,” which would rank among the biggest openings ever.

97%: The score “Endgame” has received so far on movie review aggregator “Rotten Tomatoes.” The film is tied for the best score in Marvel cinematic universe history.

$475 million: Disney spent this much money on production and marketing for “Infinity War,” according to Deadline’s estimates. “Endgame” is widely expected to have a similar budget.

4,600: The number of movie theaters in North America alone that will show “Endgame” when it opens. The film is receiving the widest release in history, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

$2.05 billion: The amount of money “Endgame” would have to earn globally to surpass “Infinity War,” Marvel’s highest grossing film.