California's most popular music festival comes with a side of 'diabolical' sticker shock

As Indio Valley’s most popular music festival kicks off its second weekend of A-list headliners and artsy popups, attendees are also preparing their wallets for pricey accommodations.

During Coachella’s "weekend one" festivities, social media creators and influencers took to platforms to voice their opinions over what one user described as "diabolical" costs for food and lodging.

So how expensive can attending Coachella get? Here’s the breakdown when it comes to paying for tickets, camping and food options:

Ticket tier options

According to Coachella’s website, there are four types of ticket options that give concertgoers access to all three days of the festival: general admission, general admission with a shuttle option, a general admission four-ticket pack and VIP.

General admission tickets – the most basic option – start at $649 for the first weekend and $599 for the second weekend, service fees included. If you want a general admission ticket that also includes a bus shuttle to transport you to and from the festival grounds, that’ll cost $779 for the first weekend and $679 for the second.

If you want to buy four general admission tickets for you and your friends, you’ll save $10 per ticket for $589 and $539 per pass.

For a luxury experience that offers access to "VIP" lounges and amenities all three days, attendees cough up $1,199 to $1,399 with fees included. And if you’re looking for an ultra-exclusive experience, suites and private table packages are available upon inquiry.

Camping and lodging

Coachella camping can range from DIY out of a car or a "glamping" scenario with beds, air conditioning and buffet breakfast. Festival admission is sold separately from all general camping tickets.

The most popular overnight stay is car camping, with options starting at $160 per vehicle plus a city-issued "transient occupancy tax." Attendees can upgrade their camping option to "preferred" for a guaranteed spot closest to the venue entrance, or get "powered" camping which includes spots with power outlets for small electronic devices (that’s right, car camping comes typically with zero access to electricity).

If you’d rather stay in a camper van, Coachella will provide one for groups of up to 10 people. A new option this year, attendees can select between pop-top or high-roof camper vans. A queen bed setup starts at $2,900, two double beds start at $4,900 and one queen with one double bed starts at $5,200, all plus the transient occupancy tax.

Ready-set-tent is also a new 2025 offer, where folks will arrive in their vehicle to pre-prepared limited-edition Coachella tents that accommodate two people. This tent is 10’x10’, and includes items you can take home: the tent itself, two sleeping bags, two air mattresses, one battery-powered hanging light, pillows and a tent lock. This starts at $650 plus tax.

"Trust me when I tell you I needed so much more," @immrfabulous says in his post. "The interior of the tent reached about 200 degrees (Farenheit) and all of our toiletries melted, including the lids and plastic bottles."

La Campana is advertised as private, temperature-controlled tents that feature real beds (also new this year). You get a parking spot in the "premium" camping grounds where a 5-meter bell tent includes fully-made metal bed frames and power supply, accommodating two to four people. Access to "exclusive" showers and "flushing" toilets is included, with mirrors and plugs to do your hair. La Campana prices start at $2,400 and go up to $3,300 plus tax.

Level up your lodging to Lake Eldorado, which features mini, wooden bungalows that you must purchase in a bundle with festival admission. Built for two to four people, you’re greeted at a private check-in and have a 24-hour concierge. You get fully-pitched cots, sleeping bags and pillows, and can choose between a lodge and a tent. Plus, there’s Lake Eldorado-only showers and bathrooms. But beware: there’s no air conditioning. The lowest-cost option is $3,423 with the most expensive being $6,816 plus taxes.

It’s the "ultimate on-site camping experience": Safari. Spend $10,000 to $12,000 for two people and get VIP guest passes and access, golf cart transportation, private air-conditioned showers and bathrooms in a fully-furnished Shikar tent or cabana. Buffet breakfast and late-night snacks are included for your four-night stay. There’s free Wi-Fi, grocery and delivery services, power supply, a mini fridge, queen beds – and you can even order your concert merchandise to be delivered and avoid carrying it around all day. Safari camping is not valid for payment plans.

"Yes, it is expensive," @theloverspassport said in their review post. "They gave you basically any amenity that you needed… [Breakfast and late-night snack] were all incredible… Overall, would we do Safari again? Absolutely. It was expensive, but in our opinion, it was definitely worth it. It was about $3k to $4k per person."

Food, drink and supplies

Opt for the more luxurious side of camping, and some of your food is already paid for. But if you’re doing Coachella like the masses, you’ll have to pack food and drink in your car ahead of time, or buy it on festival grounds.

Buying food and drink from festival vendors is going to run attendees a bit more: a regular lemonade can cost $17 "with mostly ice," TikToker Ruth Viveros reviewed. Viveros also bought two servings of tacos and nachos, which cost her about $102. Alcohol ranges from $15 for a beer to $23 for a Red Bull Vodka.

Other onsite food vendors and their menu prices include: All’Antico Vinaio’s famous Italian sandwiches for $12; a two-piece chicken tender basket for $25; Bang Bang Noodles for $25; Dave’s Hot Chicken sandwich for $30; The Dive’s lobster roll and chips for $35; and the most expensive item was Le Burger’s $150 Michelin-starred caviar burger.

Coachella does open a general store for campers each year, where they can purchase everyday essentials you’d find in an average convenience store. There are more than 100 food, toiletries and camping items. For example, $65 for tents, $18 to $28 for shower shoes, air mattresses for $40, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream and razors vary from $4 to $14, TikToks show.