Popular Florida music festival takes aim at 'f--- you money' with bottle service that costs as much as a home

It’s one of the Magic City’s biggest events of the year, so it’s only right for the VIPs of Ultra Music Festival to drop $425,000 on 400 bottles of bubbly – right?

During the weekend-long event, those who bought $1,500 VIP tickets to the well-known electronic-dance festival were offered an alcoholic bottle menu which included bottle service packages.

One service, specifically called "F--- you money," garnered viral social media attention with a price point of $425,000 and included 200 bottles of Pharrell Williams edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé, 100 bottles of Dom Pérignon Brut Luminous and 100 bottles of Dom Pérignon Rosé Luminous.

Other bottle services with names like "Just what the doctor ordered," "We’re all mad here," "Get hooked," and "Happy birthday Mr. President," had a price range from $7,500 to $305,000, according to multiple photos of the menu.

However, on the last day of the festival, the menu seemingly changed. The "F--- you money" service was renamed, "Executive decision… we lowered our pricing," with a tag of $424,999.99.

The festival also added a $500,000 bottle service called "Shut this sh-- down," which included "the rest of [their] entire f---ing inventory!" after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Ultra Music Festival and TAO Hospitality Group did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Reactions on X and TikTok have been mostly negative regarding the pricey service, with people calling it "unhinged," pondering what the cost of water would be at Ultra.

"Should I get the $500k bottle service?" influencer Mei Leung said in her TikTok video. "I fear I would simply pass away."

Ultra Music Festival, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, was expected to bring in more than 160,000 attendees, CBS News reported. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told EDM.com last year that Ultra brings in about $1 billion in economic revenue for the city.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars allegedly spent on the festival’s extravagant bottle service draw a stark juxtaposition of the new generation of money moving into Miami, thus pushing longtime residents out of the market.

Data from Redfin shows that the median sale price of a home in Miami-Dade County was $330,000 in February 2020. Today, that figure has nearly doubled to $632,000.

U.S. Census Bureau reports the median household income in Miami is $68,635 as of 2023, while the national median household income sits at $80,610.