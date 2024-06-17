California, New York and Illinois consider applying warning labels to gas stoves

California, New York and Illinois lawmakers have proposed bills that will apply warnings to gas stoves despite complaints from industry stakeholders and trade organizations.

The labels, often pushed by environmental groups like Climate Action Now, are the latest development in a multi-year battle between climate activists who argue that gas stoves are environmentally detrimental and unsafe and pro-gas stove industry advocates and consumers who view the proposals as the government meddling in private life.

"We’re not banning gas stoves," California state Assemblymember Gail Pellerin told Politico. "We’re just basically requiring them to be labeled, warning people about how to best use them with good ventilation."

New York State Sen. Sean Ryan told Politico that the bill proposed in his state, which would require a warning for consumers about health risks purportedly associated with gas stoves, is "ridiculous" and will worsen "gas stove hysteria."

The U.S. Department of Energy came under intense criticism after it proposed energy efficiency regulations in 2023 that would effectively make buying certain products — like many models of gas stoves — far more difficult. The Biden administration eventually backed down from the department's initial proposal in early January, but the public backlash sent a strong message to state lawmakers who are eager to regulate gas stoves.

Some representatives and stakeholders in the appliance industry said they are under unfair political scrutiny.

"We’re an industry that has been attacked over and over again over gas, which is a political agenda," said American Medical Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) spokesperson Jill Notini.

Other major companies like Samsung and LG are also battling the proposals to apply warning labels to gas stoves.

"This bill is just educating consumers on a potential hazard, and they can make their own choice and that’s what America is about," New York Assemblymember Michaelle Solages told Politico.

She also responded to requests from AHAM that the language proposed in a warning label about gas stoves should include that ventilation can help prevent health risks from indoor cooking appliances.

"They made that suggestion and we kind of concur with them," she said. "Folks should know that proper ventilation might lessen some of the effects."