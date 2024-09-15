California bill mandating health warning labels on gas stove sales passes in state legislature

Gas powered stoves in California could now come with a health warning label similar to what you'd find on a pack of cigarettes or other tobacco products, according to a new proposed law in the state.

California lawmakers passed a bill at the end of August that would make it illegal to sell a gas stove that is manufactured or sold online on or after Jan. 1, 2025, or sold in a store on or after Jan. 1, 2026, "unless the gas stove bears an adhesive label attached in a conspicuous location," according to the text of the bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to sign the bill into law, NPR reported.

The labels, often pushed by environmental groups like Climate Action Now, are the latest development in a multi-year battle between climate activists who argue that gas stoves are environmentally detrimental and unsafe and pro-gas stove industry advocates and consumers who view the proposals as the government meddling in private life.

Those who support the legislation believe it will help families address respiratory problems like asthma caused by exposure to stove emissions. However, industry advocates argue that the bill unfairly targets gas products and should note that proper ventilation is needed regardless of the fuel source.

For online sales, it will be required for websites to prominently "post a warning, that sets forth a specified statement relating to air pollutants that can be released by gas stoves, among other requirements. as specified," according to the bill.

New York and Illinois have proposed similar bills to apply warnings to gas stoves, but only California's made it to the governor's desk.

Last year, a polarizing conversation erupted over gas stoves after Rich Trumka Jr., one of five commissioners of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, suggested that an outright ban on new gas stoves was on the table amid growing concerns about indoor air pollutants, according to several reports.

However, the commissioner walked back his comments after inciting a media frenzy, saying the agency "isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves" but "will consider all approaches to regulation" to protect consumers' health and safety.

Jenn Engstrom, the state director of California Public Interest Research Group, said the bill is about properly informing consumers so they can make "educated purchasing decisions."

"Gas stoves create pollution in our homes and this increases the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems for our family," Engstrom told FOX Business.

"A lot of people just aren't aware of this pollution, and we think that consumers deserve the truth when it comes to the dangers of cooking with gas stoves so they can make good decisions and properly protect their families. And that's exactly what this warning label would do."

If signed into law, AB 2513, introduced by Democratic Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin, would mandate these labels be placed on gas stoves starting at the beginning of 2025.

