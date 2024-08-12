California reignites war on gas stoves with newly proposed law

A new bill in California would require warning labels placed on all gas stoves starting next year, alerting consumers to any associated health risks.

If passed, AB 2513, introduced by Democratic Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin, would mandate these labels be placed on gas stoves starting at the beginning of 2025.

Those who support the legislation believe it will help families address respiratory problems like asthma caused by exposure to stove emissions. However, industry advocates argue that the bill unfairly targets gas products and should note that proper ventilation is needed regardless of the fuel source.

GAS STOVES: TRADE GROUP 'CONCERNED' OVER ENERGY DEPARTMENT'S PROPOSAL ON COOKING APPLIANCES

Under the bill, it would be illegal to sell a gas stove that is manufactured or sold online on or after Jan. 1, 2025, or sold in a store on or after Jan. 1, 2026, "unless the gas stove bears an adhesive label attached in a conspicuous location," according to the text of the bill.

For online sales, it will be required for websites to prominently "post a warning, that sets forth a specified statement relating to air pollutants that can be released by gas stoves, among other requirements. as specified," according to the bill.

Last year, a polarizing conversation erupted over gas stoves after Rich Trumka Jr., one of five commissioners of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, suggested that an outright ban on new gas stoves was on the table amid growing concerns about indoor air pollutants, according to several reports.

However, the commissioner walked back his comments after inciting a media frenzy, saying the agency "isn't coming for anyone's gas stoves" but "will consider all approaches to regulation" to protect consumers' health and safety.

The Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization have said gas stoves are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness like asthma, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions, according to reports by groups such as the Institute for Policy Integrity and the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

According to a 2022 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers found that 12.7% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributable to gas stove use.

CONSUMER WATCHDOG 'NOT COMING FOR ANYONE'S GAS STOVES'

In a statement to Poltico, Pellerin reiterated that the bill being proposed in California is not a ban on gas stoves.

"We’re just basically requiring them to be labeled, warning people about how to best use them with good ventilation," Pellerin said.

Jenn Engstrom, the state director of California Public Interest Research Group, said the bill is about properly informing consumers so they can make "educated purchasing decisions."

"Gas stoves create pollution in our homes and this increases the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems for our family," Engstrom told FOX Business. "A lot of people just aren't aware of this pollution, and we think that consumers deserve the truth when it comes to the dangers of cooking with gas stoves so they can make good decisions and properly protect their families. And that's exactly what this warning label would do."

FOX Business reached out to Assemblywoman Gail Pellerin's office for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The warning label would specifically read:

"WARNING: Gas stoves can release nitrogen dioxide, benzene, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, and other harmful pollutants into the air, which can be toxic to people and pets. Stove emissions, especially from gas stoves, are associated with increased respiratory disease. Young children, people with asthma, and people with heart or lung disease are especially vulnerable to the toxic effects of combustion pollutants. To help reduce the risk of breathing harmful gases, allow ventilation in the area and turn on a vent hood when gas-powered stoves and ranges are in use."

The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM), an industry advocacy group, is pushing back on the bill, saying the proposed warning label "is filled with false statements on gas cooking."

AHAM spokesperson Jill Notini said this bill is "yet another attempt at scaring consumer[s] about their gas products."

"As currently proposed would force companies to make false, misleading, and scientifically debated assertions, including that the products have serious deleterious health effects without a strong scientific consensus that they do," according to AHAM.

Notini argued that "ventilation – turning on a vent hood, an air cleaner, a bathroom fan or opening a window – can help mitigate the effects the odors, heat and pollutants from cooking food on gas or electric ranges," she said.

Notini added that if the issue is about indoor air quality, "[T]he message is simple: All cooking requires ventilation. Stop focusing on gas. "

The group supports education and requirements to increase the use of ventilation for both gas and electic equipment, Notini said.

FOX Business' Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.