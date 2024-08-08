Budget watchdog bites at Harris' 'blank slate' policy platform: This is a 'really dire' situation

One of America’s top budget watchdogs is taking a closer eye at the economic platforms of 2024 presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris as they prepare to take on a "dire" situation.

"The fiscal situation that whoever becomes president will be facing is really dire," Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

"Vice President Harris, we have no idea [about]. Right now, we have a blank slate. And it is a time when we have to talk about specific policies," she continued.

MacGuineas oversees one of the largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations that aims to educate policymakers and consumers alike on budget and other fiscal issues. She pointed out Thursday that Trump has put forth economic plans that could worsen the economy but raise revenue, while Harris allegedly has no detailed policy outline at all.

On the official Harris-Walz campaign website, visitors are given the option to read biographies about both candidates, donate funds, get rally event information and buy merchandise.

"One of the really difficult things about this topic, fiscal responsibility, is unless a president creates a mandate for the importance of addressing this issue and telling the truth to voters, we're going to have to make some hard choices," MacGuineas said.

"The next president cannot escape this issue. And so it really cannot be a policy-free campaign," she added. "Otherwise, we are going to be inheriting a dangerous fiscal situation with no kind of sign of where the leadership on addressing it will come from. That's what worries me right now."

The Harris-Walz campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment and clarification on their economic plan.

However, just one year ago, Harris gave "Bidenomics" her full-throated endorsement, saying in August of 2023 that "all that is called Bidenomics… it’s a term we’re really proud of I must tell you because… Bidenomics is working. It’s working." And Wednesday on the campaign trail, Harris said it will be her "Day One priority" to bring everyday prices down.

Last week, the U.S. national debt surpassed $35 trillion for the first time in the nation's history as the federal government continues to accumulate debt at a record-setting pace.

The milestone comes just months after the U.S. eclipsed the $34 trillion threshold in early January 2024, while the $33 trillion mark was reached in September 2023. By comparison, the national debt hovered around $907 billion just four decades ago.

"The problem is, we have politicians who are always pointing towards waste, fraud and abuse. Yes, let's get it out there. Let's clean up how the government operates," MacGuineas noted. "But it does not circumvent the real issue, which is we have to make some policy choices so our budget actually adds up."

"You can't just promise the easy things… If you're talking about cutting the taxes that seniors pay on Social Security," like Trump, she also said, "that's going to make Social Security insolvent even sooner."

"Let's be honest with seniors and voters. We need to strengthen Social Security, and promises not to do so make the people who depend on the program much more vulnerable. And you have politicians on both sides making those promises, and they're not wise."

