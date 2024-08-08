Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

US economist signals a painful 'reckoning' looming over markets

America has been in recession 'a long time' and Wall Street 'ignored' it, Stephanie Pomboy says

close
Macromavens President Stephanie Pomboy breaks down whether Americans are technically experiencing a recession, key economic data and the labor market. video

Middle America has been in recession 'a long time' and Wall Street 'ignored' it: Stephanie Pomboy

Macromavens President Stephanie Pomboy breaks down whether Americans are technically experiencing a recession, key economic data and the labor market.

Nearing the end of a wild week for the stock market, one U.S. economist cautioned this may be just the beginning of a "reckoning."

"There's a lot of pain ahead of us, both for the economy and this reckoning for the markets that have been really behind the curve, like the Fed," Macromavens President Stephanie Pomboy said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

"People view the likelihood that inflation will outstrip their income as higher today, than they did when the unemployment rate was 10% at the depths of the global financial crisis," she added. "So wait till the employment shoe drops."

Following a global market sell-off on Monday – which caused the Dow to plunge 2.6%, Nasdaq Composite 3.43% and S&P 500 3% – the jobless claims report out Thursday eased some concerns of a downturn.

KEVIN O'LEARY VOICES CONCERNS OVER HARRIS HANDLING RECESSION, WARNS SHE COULD ‘DECIMATE’ U.S.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show initial claims for the week ended Aug. 3 fell by 17,000 to 233,000, below the 240,000 estimate by Refinitiv economists. However, that remains higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims.

Stock ticker shows trend going down

Stephanie Pomboy of Macromavens unpacks jobless claims and market indicators after a global sell-off this week. (Getty Images)

"Middle America has been in recession for a long time. And again, Wall Street has kind of ignored it. But I think that's all starting to catch up now," Pomboy reacted. "And the payroll report really focused attention in a way that Wall Street could no longer ignore."

close
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar discusses whether the U.S. economy is as strong as earnings suggest on 'Making Money.' video

US economy is moving into the 'high risk' period for recession: Nancy Lazar

Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar discusses whether the U.S. economy is as strong as earnings suggest on 'Making Money.'

"Clearly, the employment data is going to be crucial. And then, of course, next week we get inflation measures as well as retail sales, which will be key as relates to the outlook for the consumer," she continued.

Continuing jobless claims, filed by Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment benefits, hit 1.87 million for the week ended July 27, up 6,000 from the previous week. It marks the highest level for continuing claims since November 2021.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
QI Research CEO and chief strategist Danielle DiMartino Booth addresses concerns about technology taking over the labor market on 'Making Money.' video

US economy is not in good shape, we've been in a recession: Danielle DiMartino

QI Research CEO and chief strategist Danielle DiMartino Booth addresses concerns about technology taking over the labor market on 'Making Money.'

Investors aren’t really sure what they want at this point in the market, the Macromavens matriarch noted.

"I think this is indicative of what we're heading into, which is the data. It's going to be the tail-wagging the market dog, as it should be," Pomboy said. "I really think there's clear evidence there's consumers in recession, and Wall Street is just finally coming to grips with that."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.