Bon Jovi cancels tour so coronavirus refunds can be issued

Legendary rock band Bon Jovi took to social media Monday to announce the cancelation of its 2020 tour with Canadian recording artist Bryan Adams as the global coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing anytime soon.

And the group did so to ensure its fans would get their money back to put toward other critical needs or causes.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”

The announcement comes days after concert promoters such as AEG and Live Nation faced criticism for not issuing refunds related to the coronavirus. The two companies, which are the largest in the concert industry, were previously pushing vouchers for postponed events – but both updated their refund policies late last week.

“These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you,” Bon Jovi’s tweet continued. “We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

The band’s eight-week tour was scheduled to kick off in Washington’s Tacoma Dome on June 10 and wrap up in New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 28.

However, instead of performing for live audiences, 58-year-old bandleader Jon Bon Jovi has been feeding people in need at his JBJ Soul Kitchen locations in Red Bank, New Jersey. He is also set to star in an at-home “Jersey 4 Jersey” fundraiser concert on April 22 on behalf of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF). Other headliners include Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Charlie Puth, SZA, Tony Bennett, Kelly Ripa, Jon Stewart, Danny Devito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler and Chris Rock.

"Jersey 4 Jersey" will be aired beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday on Apple Music and AppleTV apps; E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app; local TV stations WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12 and NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3, according to the NJPRF.

BON JOVI KEYBOARDIST SHARES CORONAVIRUS ORDEAL Bon Jovi’s keyboardist David Bryan recently revealed he has recovered from the coronavirus in an Instagram post.

“Got my test back today,” he wrote. “Thankful I’m COVID-19 negative!! 5 weeks to the day I got sick. I’m a very lucky guy.”

“There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives,” Bryan continued. “This is a nasty virus BUT science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!”

In December, Bon Jovi ranked as number five out of 20 for Pollstars’ “Artists Of The Decade” chart. The band notched this honor by making $869 million from 341 reported shows between 2009 and 2019. Around $232 million came directly from Bon Jovi’s three-year tour for its 2016 album “This House Is Not For Sale,” which concluded in October of 2019.

The band was supposed to follow a similar formula this summer with the release of its May 15 album “Bon Jovi: 2020,” but the project has been delayed until further notice.