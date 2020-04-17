Live Nation’s refund program for coronavirus-canceled concerts to launch on May 1

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Live Nation will be launching a full ticket refund program for shows that have been rescheduled or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

The entertainment company, which owns Ticketmaster, made the announcement Friday after its competitor, AEG Presents, released a similar program on Thursday, Variety reported.

The program, called “Rock When You’re Ready,” will be available in North America starting on May 1 and will reportedly give people several options if their show has been canceled or rescheduled.

Live Nation did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

Customers will be able to get a full refund within 30 days of when a show is canceled or once new dates have been finalized, Variety reported.

If a show has already been canceled, customers will have 30 days to apply for a refund starting on May 1, when the program begins.

Another option for customers is to get “Concert Cash” of up to 150 percent of their ticket value for shows that have been completely canceled. They can use those points for future shows.

If a show has been rescheduled, customers will get an undisclosed amount of “Concert Cash” after they attend the new date of the show.

The third option for fans is to donate their tickets to health care workers.

“It takes an entire ecosystem to bring live events to life, and we appreciate the patience of fans as our teams work through the details of shifting these shows with artists, venues, and communities around the world,” Live Nation said in a statement, according to Variety.

“Exact offers will vary based on show and venue, and will be shared directly with ticketholders when they are available, beginning May 1,” the statement said.

According to Variety, Live Nation was expected to post the full details of its “Rock When You’re Ready” program by the end of the day Friday.

