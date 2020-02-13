Billie Eilish, shakes and stirs new 'James Bond' theme, 'No Time to Die'

The name is Eilish. Billie Eilish and she is the voice behind the new theme song for the latest installment of the $7 billion dollar James Bond movie franchise.

The teen pop sensation, just off her multi-Grammy win, Thursday night released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film ``No Time to Die.'' The song is co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas.

She follows a long and illustrious line of performers who have sung themes for several of the 25 Bond films. Adele, Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Madonna and Paul McCartney are just some of the big music names to have crooned for Ian Fleming's super spy.

''No Time to Die," from MGM, hits theaters in April, with Daniel Craig resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

Eilish will be targeting Duran Duran's 1985 title track to "A View to a Kill." According to Billboard, it is the only Bond theme to hit number one on the Top 100 chart. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS