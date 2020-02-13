Batman revealed! Robert Pattinson offers 1st look as new 'Dark Knight'

In May of 2019, actor Robert Pattinson was entrusted with the cape and cowl of Batman and a $6 billion movie franchise.

For months, social media was soaked in mixed reaction over the casting of the brooding star of the teen-lit vampire movie series "Twilight." Even though those five movies released between 2008 to 2012 collected $3 billion dollars for Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate, some bat fans were skeptical. Now, after months of photoshopped postings of how Pattinson might look as Batman, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves posted a one-minute camera test of Pattinson in costume Thursday to quell any fears.

Warner Bros -- a division of AT&T owned WarnerMedia -- had originally intended to have Ben Affleck star and direct in the next solo "Batman" film after the well-known star had played the role in "Batman vs. Superman: The Rise of Justice" and "The Justice League." But Affleck walked and Warner's eventually signed Pattinson.

Slated for release in June of 2021, "The Batman" co-stars several familiar characters and several well-known actors playing them. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as Gotham City crime boss Carmine Falcone.

