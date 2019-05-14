'Bachelorette' Hannah B could double her annual salary with new reality TV role

"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown could be making the big bucks with her newfound reality television fame.

The former Miss Alabama, who gained notoriety during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" when she traded jabs with fellow beauty queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes while competing for Colton Underwood's attention, was named the "Bachelorette" in March. The 24-year-old, who dubs herself "Hannah Beast," ditched her gig as an interior decorator to find love.

"I'm just a normal girl looking for somebody to spend the rest of my life with. Bless the man who spends forever with me, because I'm so much to handle," said Brown during the Season 15 premiere, which featured 30 men vying for her affection, per USA Today.

But Brown's risk may pay off — in life and in love.

While the male contestants take massive pay cuts (they reportedly don't make any money for being on the ABC show), Brown could actually double the annual salary she earned as an interior designer.

Everyone wants a piece of Hannah Brown's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/John Fleenor)

When the show first aired in 2003, Amy Kaufman, author of "Bachelor Nation" and pop culture writer at the Los Angeles Times, said the stars earned close to what they were typically taking home at their previous jobs. However, things have changed dramatically since then.

"[It's] incredibly rare for someone to make less than six figures," wrote Kaufman in "Bachelor Nation," according to Money magazine.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an interior designer made an average of $53,370 per year in 2018. So, if Kaufman is right, Brown would nearly double her yearly salary.

And that doesn't even include the various other perks that come with the job — such as lodging, travel and a pricey wardrobe.

Former "Bachelorette" star Emily Maynard's stylist, Cary Fetman, revealed in 2012 that she worked with a wardrobe budget of $350,000 that year.

"It was bigger than any previous season - and we still went over," Fetman reportedly told In Touch.

Brown will also likely gain Instagram "Klout," which could allow her to sell sponsored posts. Marketing agency Mediakix reports top reality TV stars can make more than $1 million a year from social media partnerships alone. As of May 14, Brown already had more than 945,000 followers.