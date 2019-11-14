'Baby Shark Live!': Viral sensation going on tour

Baby Shark and his family are hitting the road.

Continue Reading Below

The infectious two-minute tune has evolved from a campfire singalong into a global sensation – the song has racked up nearly 4 billion views on YouTube and infected the World Series, Dubai’s fountains, and now, the stage.

“Baby Shark Live!” is an 80-minute live production catered to children ages 2 to 6. Beginning in Kentucky on March 3, the concert tour floats to Michigan, Montana, Chicago and Pittsburgh before a three-night stay in Washington, D.C.'s, National Theatre.

‘BABY SHARK’ CEREAL COMING TO A BREAKFAST TABLE NEAR YOU

“In this one of a kind live experience, young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, and numbers,” says South Korean media company SmartStudy, which owns the song’s and characters’ rights.

SmartStudy’s characters, including Baby Shark and a nautical fox named Pinkfong, are the face of what it calls “content we make to help children explore the world, ranging from short songs to long animation stories, as well as toys and books.”

The Pinkfong brand is already popular in Asia, boasting more than 150 million app downloads and a portfolio of online content, consumer products and educational live shows.

MARK CUBAN: ACHIEVE SUCCESS LIKE A SHARK

Ticket prices for "Baby Shark Live!" vary by location, costing up to $79 per person before fees. Kids under 2 can sit on a parent’s lap free of charge.

If dropping $79 per person to see your child’s favorite band live isn’t enough, SmartStudy has also crafted a meet-and-greet package. Following the show, the upgrade “features access to an after-show Meet & Greet photo opportunity with Baby Shark and Pinkfong along with an exclusive Baby Shark souvenir bag,” per the official website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE