Mark Cuban: Achieve success like a shark

America can be the land of opportunity -- but your approach matters, according to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The billionaire believes "if you put your mind to it" anyone can be successful.

“I think what makes us different than any other country in the world is that in American people feel like, not everybody, but most people feel like you have an opportunity to accomplish something," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, while discussing why capitalism works.

Cuban -- who has an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion, according to Forbes, earned his fortune through a bevy of business deals, including ownership of the Mavericks, investments made on the TV show “Shark Tank” and the $5.7 billion sale of Broadcast.com -- said the chance for an opportunity is what inspired him.

"The American dream is alive and well," he said. "And it doesn’t matter where you live in this country, you can start a business and you can be successful.”

