Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters ticket pre-sale records, crashes websites

Strong demand for advance tickets for “Avengers: Endgame,” the conclusion to Marvel’s superhero juggernaut, shattered online sales records and caused several sites to experience glitches or crashes.

Ticket pre-sales for “Endgame” broke records for AMC, Fandango and Atom, according to the Hollywood Reporter. AMC’s website and mobile app briefly crashed as customers rushed to get their seats, while Fandango experienced significant wait times. Atom Tickets and Regal Cinemas also experienced some issues, according to reports.

“We want everyone to be able to grab their Avengers: Endgame tickets, but it looks like we've gotten Thanos' snap,” AMC wrote on Twitter when its website went down.

Fandango said that “Endgame” broke its first-day sales record for U.S. audiences within the first six hours that tickets were posted. AMC said the movie surpassed first-day figures from the previous record holder, the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” by 50 percent.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced some of the highest-grossing movies in box office history, including “Avengers: Infinity War,” which earned more than $2 billion worldwide, and “Black Panther.” Marvel content is expected to be a main draw on Disney’s new branded streaming service, set for release later this year.

“Avengers: Endgame” debuts on April 26.