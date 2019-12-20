'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' leaves Twitterverse grappling with the Force's dark side

Despite the financial success of the latest Star Wars trilogy, there has been a dark side to its final installment.

Fans of “The Rise of Skywalker" struggled to counter criticism from social media haters less than 24 hours after it opened in theaters.

Still, the saga that began with George Lucas's vision of a space opera has proved a smart investment for Disney, which acquired the franchise along with Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the first installment under the leadership of CEO Bob Iger, became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion in box office sales in 2015.

Some fans, however, have attacked the storylines for failing to achieve the human appeal and on-screen chemistry of the first three "Star Wars" films, which hit theaters from 1977 through 1983. Similar criticisms greeted the second trilogy, which began with "The Phantom Menace" in 1999.

What differentiates the latest films is that they shift away from the heroes and villains of earlier installments, featuring a more diverse cast and focusing on a female protagonist, Daisy Ridley’s Rey.

Backlash over "The Rise of Skywalker,” which opened in theaters Dec. 20, was no surprise to director J.J. Abrams, especially since the new film — which he calls the “aftermath of Luke Skywalker and his sister, Princess Leia," marks the end of a cycle that began 42 years ago.

Abrams co-wrote and directed "Rise of Skywalker" after handing over the reins to Rian Johnson for 2017′s “The Last Jedi,” a blockbuster that received mostly positive reviews from movie critics but remains divisive among hardcore fans.

"I’m glad someone else likes it! I logged back in all excited to talk about it and everyone is soooo mad," one user wrote in response to a Twitter rave from Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu.

Indeed, "mad" reactions inundated the Twitter-sphere in the early morning hours of Dec. 20.

"STAR WARS: RISE OF SKYWALKER was a mess," one user wrote.

"The nicest thing I can say about 'Rise of Skywalker' is I'm not even mad because at about the midway point it became so stupid that it was literally impossible to care about anything that was happening," said Jenny Nicholson, a "Star Wars" aficionado and social media influencer whose YouTube channel has 459,000 followers.

“There are some people who, in this age of outrage, need to be vitriolic and hurtful, and that’s not right,” Abrams, who returns after directing “The Force Awakens" -- the first installment of the current trilogy -- said prior to the movie's release.

A longtime “Star Wars” fan himself, Abrams gets that fans are passionate. But he draws the line at comments attempting to demoralize the film’s cast or production crew, behavior he says is a societal issue.

“That in no way is a “Star Wars” phenomenon,” Abrams said. “That is a cultural phenomenon. If you’re not in the right political party, you’re against us. If you’re not doing exactly what they want, then you’re an abomination. It’s sort of par for the course in everything right now.”

Along with the negative comments, "Rise of Skywalker" has already garnered its share of fans.

"A satisfying end to the story," one Twitter user wrote. "So good I already want to see it again."

Producers successfully overcame the challenges of working with a four-decades-long franchise that has developed a fierce fan base, said another: "I enjoyed Rise of Skywalker. Level of difficulty on this was high, finish something that started 42 years ago and has changed hands many times."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

