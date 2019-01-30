Amazon to reclaim Super Bowl ad spot as it spends big on TV marketing

E-commerce giant Amazon, which has been increasingly focusing on television ads, won’t miss out on a chance to advertise during one of the year’s biggest television’s events: the Super Bowl.

Amazon has purchased two-and-a-half minutes of ad time during this year’s big game, people with knowledge of the company’s plans told The Wall Street Journal. But it comes as the company, which has traditionally focused on digital venues, is ramping up its TV ad spending.

Amazon’s TV ad spending rose 60 percent in 2018 to $679 million, according to data reviewed by the Journal.

Last year, Amazon is said to have ranked fifth among the biggest advertisers in the country, spending $1.84 billion, behind the likes of AT&T and Comcast. It also ranked in the top 15 among the largest TV spenders – topping companies including McDonald’s and Toyota, the Journal said.

Amazon did not return FOX Business’ request for comment. However, it is not alone, Google and Facebook have also upped their spending on TV marketing in recent years.

This would mark the fourth straight year the online retailer bought time during the Super Bowl. A preview of this year’s ad – focused on Alexa – features a number of celebrities including actors Harrison Ford and Forest Whitaker.

As previously reported by FOX Business, CBS has been charging as much as $5.3 million for a coveted 30-second ad slot during the big game. Prices are in line with what was charged during last year’s event.

As of last week, network executives – which expect to reap in at least $500 million in ad revenue from the Super Bowl – said more than 90 percent of advertisement spots had already been sold.