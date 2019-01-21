Super Bowl commercial cost surpasses $5M for 30-second spot: Report

Super Bowl commercial slots haven’t come cheap for corporate brands looking to reach the game’s massive audience on Sunday, Feb. 3.

CBS, which holds broadcast rights for Super Bowl LIII, has been charging between $5.1 million and $5.3 million for 30-second television ads during the game, Variety reported earlier this month, citing sources familiar with the matter. That package also includes airtime during digital streams.

Network executives said CBS has already sold more than 90 percent of available commercial slots for the game. The network is expected to clear $500 million in advertising revenue from the Super Bowl.

As the most-watched television broadcast of the year, the Super Bowl provides advertisers with a rare opportunity to reach tens of millions of potential customers at once. The game has surpassed drawn an average audience of 100 million in the U.S. alone for each of the last nine years, peaking in 2015, when Super Bowl XLIX drew 114 million viewers.

The cost of a 30-second ad is roughly in line with what NBC charged advertisers during last year’s broadcast.

This year’s Super Bowl will feature an on-field battle between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, as well as a halftime musical performance by Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The game begins on Feb. 3. at 6:30 p.m. ET.