Amazon Prime gives free gaming content to members on Twitch — here are 8 other Prime perks

Yet another perk is coming to Amazon Prime members.
On Friday, the company started giving members free mobile game content through its subsidiary, Twitch, a live-streaming video game platform.
Currently, Prime members can get free items in the Tencent game, PUBG Mobile, according to TechCrunch. However, Amazon said it will give out more gaming content in the future.
The e-commerce giant expects to partner with other companies too, including EA, Moonton, Netmarble and Wargaming Mobile, according to TechCrunch.
“We’ve long been committed to making Prime the best deal in games, with great content for PC and console games from Twitch Prime, and now we’re offering our members even more value, with new mobile game benefits,” Twitch Prime Vice President Ethan Evans said in a statement.
“Now, no matter what platform you play on -- whether console, PC, or mobile -- there are Prime game benefits for you. We’re starting with exclusive content for PUBG MOBILE one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we’ll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favorite genres,” Evans added.
Though Amazon Prime might be primarily known for its shipping benefits, this isn’t the first time the company has offered its Prime members other perks.
Here are eight benefits of being an Amazon Prime member that don't require an extra membership -- aside from Twitch Prime, according to the company's website.
- Prime Video has unlimited TV and movie streaming.
- Prime Music has unlimited ad-free music, with more than 2 million songs.
- Amazon Photos gives Prime members unlimited photo storage.
- Prime Reading allows members to borrow books and magazines for free on their Kindle, Fire tablet or telephone Kindle app.
- Amazon First Reads lets Prime members buy Kindle books every month before the official publication date.
- Prime Wardrobe allows members to try clothes on before purchasing them. They only pay for the items they choose to keep.
- Prime Pantry lets members order their groceries online with free delivery for those of at least $35.
- There are also several Amazon credit cards that give members 5 percent back on specific kinds of purchases.