Amazon Prime gives free gaming content to members on Twitch — here are 8 other Prime perks

Yet another perk is coming to Amazon Prime members.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, the company started giving members free mobile game content through its subsidiary, Twitch, a live-streaming video game platform.

Currently, Prime members can get free items in the Tencent game, PUBG Mobile, according to TechCrunch. However, Amazon said it will give out more gaming content in the future.

The e-commerce giant expects to partner with other companies too, including EA, Moonton, Netmarble and Wargaming Mobile, according to TechCrunch.

“We’ve long been committed to making Prime the best deal in games, with great content for PC and console games from Twitch Prime, and now we’re offering our members even more value, with new mobile game benefits,” Twitch Prime Vice President Ethan Evans said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Now, no matter what platform you play on -- whether console, PC, or mobile -- there are Prime game benefits for you. We’re starting with exclusive content for PUBG MOBILE one of the biggest mobile games in the world, and in the coming months, we’ll roll out benefits for some of the most popular mobile games across many favorite genres,” Evans added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Though Amazon Prime might be primarily known for its shipping benefits, this isn’t the first time the company has offered its Prime members other perks.

Here are eight benefits of being an Amazon Prime member that don't require an extra membership -- aside from Twitch Prime, according to the company's website.