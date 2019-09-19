Why Amazon's electric delivery van announcement is a big one

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a pledge for his company to be carbon neutral by 2030 – which is 10 years before the Paris Climate Accord planned to do so.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon will purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian Automotive. Former Obama EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told FOX Business' Liz Claman "The Claman Countdown" this move is about recognizing the future of electric vehicles.

The timing of the Rivian announcement comes just days before the UN Climate Summit kicks off in New York City.

"It is all about high-tech jobs right here in the United States." Gina McCarthy, former Obama EPA Administrator

"It’s all about businesses stepping up at the very same time the federal government seems to be going backwards," McCarthy said.

McCarthy is delighted in the fact that this move will not only combat carbon emissions but will also still meet the needs of Amazon users.

Advertisement

"How good is this?" McCarthy said. "It puts new vehicles right in front of you and in every neighborhood. It is a complete win!"

McCarthy said purchasing a clean-energy vehicle has long-term investment benefits and she's excited Amazon is taking part in the clean-energy revolution.

She mentioned clean-energy car production is calling for the modern workforce to develop different skillsets, which could increase job opportunities.

"We should innovate and grow jobs - why not?" McCarthy said.

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bezos said he hopes to have the vans on the streets by 2024 so testing can begin before an official rollout.