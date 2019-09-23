Big night for streaming services HBO, Netflix, Amazon at 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards

It was a battle of the streaming behemoths at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, with HBO, Netflix and Amazon walking away with scores of trophies.

HBO and its series “Game of Thrones” ruled as the top drama at Sunday’s Emmy ceremony scoring wins for supporting actor in a drama and outstanding drama series.

The series amassed nine awards from the 71st annual ceremony with a total of 34 awards from Sunday and last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. The awards are powered by shows including: "Barry"; "Chernobyl"; "Games of Thrones"; "Last Week with John Oliver"; "Leaving Neverland"; "The Sentence"; "Succession" and "When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Streeet Special."

Meanwhile, streaming service Amazon Prime Video secured 15 Emmy wins powered by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “A Very English Scandal” and newcomer “Fleabag.”

“Fleabag”, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional woman, was honored as best comedy and earned writing and top acting honors for its British creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as a best director trophy.

Netflix left the evening garnering 27 awards with Julia Garner winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark." It was her first-ever nomination and win as she prevailed over veterans nominated in the category. Jason Bateman, Garner's co-star, also won for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series -- the first of his career.

However, making history Sunday evening was none other than FX. Billy Porter known for making fashion statements on red carpets, became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role of Pray Tell on FX’s “Pose.”

“I am so overwhelmed and so overjoyed that I have lived long enough to see this day,” said Porter, rocking a towering asymmetrical cowboy hat and sparkling striped trousers.

He quoted James Baldwin, speaking on stage of the many years it took of “vomiting up filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had a right to be here.”

Porter added: “I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right.”

The awards opened without a host as promised, with an early exchange pitting Ben Stiller against Bob Newhart.

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner drew some mocking laughter in the audience when they presented the reality competition award after Kardashian West said their family “knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves.”

An animated Homer Simpson made a brief appearance on stage until he was abruptly crushed, with Anderson of “black-ish” rushing in to, as he vowed, rescue the evening. He called “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston on stage to tout the power of television from its beginning to the current golden age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.