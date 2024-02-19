Airline announces 'mysterious' flight to secret destination, draws massive interest

Interested in boarding a flight to the unknown? One European airline is making it happen this year and more than a thousand passengers have signed up so far.

The trip offered by Sweden-based Scandinavian Airlines – also commonly known as SAS – is slated to depart from Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 5 and return three days later. So far, passengers have been teased with a hint that the flight lasts a few hours.

"I am thrilled about this innovative concept, and I am confident that, just like me, a lot of travelers are excited by the idea of an unknown destination," Paul Verhagen, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer at SAS, said in a press release.

"The prospect of embarking on an adventurous and mysterious journey with fellow enthusiasts, finding new connections and friendships along the way, is truly exciting. SAS equals trust and quality and promises our passengers an adventure that will bring their travel experience to a new level. These are not just trips; they are extraordinary journeys that will stay with you for a lifetime."

The trip is offered exclusively to members of the airline's EuroBonus program – a loyalty rewards program for recurring passengers – and can only be purchased with EuroBonus points.

The "Destination Unknown" experience saw such overwhelming interest that SAS closed reservations. Tickets for the April trip will be distributed randomly among those who registered, according to Travel + Leisure.

The outlet also said passengers will be notified of the destination sometime after takeoff.

Fox News Digital sought additional comment from SAS concerning the flight, but did not receive an immediate reply.

The innovative approach is a step beyond other airlines' efforts to capitalize on interest in adding an element of mystery to travel plans.

German airline Lufthansa, on its website, details its own "surprise" program that enables passengers to choose their departure airport, travel dates, and a travel theme. These responses are then used to select a European destination for the prospective passenger.

The passenger is notified of the destination after the sign-up process, however.