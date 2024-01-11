Inflation jumps 0.3% in December, higher than expected

The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 0.3% in December from the previous month, more than expected.

Prices climbed 3.4% from the same time last year, which is higher than both the estimate by Refinitiv economists and the 3.1% gain recorded in November.

