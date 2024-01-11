Expand / Collapse search
Inflation jumps 0.3% in December, higher than expected

Labor Department releases closely watched December inflation report

Former Reagan economist Art Laffer discusses inflation, recession concerns and the impact of the election on the economy. video

Inflation is down, but prices aren't, expert says

The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 0.3% in December from the previous month, more than expected.

Prices climbed 3.4% from the same time last year, which is higher than both the estimate by Refinitiv economists and the 3.1% gain recorded in November.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.