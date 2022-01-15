Will stocks trade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

Markets will pause on Monday to recognize the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

U.S. equity markets as well as the bond market will be closed on Monday.

Stock futures will trade until 1 p.m. and resume at 6 p.m.

Commodity futures, such as energy and metals, will trade until 2:30 p.m. and resume at 6 p.m.

Markets in Europe and Asia will trade according to their regular schedules.

In the week ahead, one-third of the financial firms in the S&P 500 will report quarterly results, including heavyweights such as Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Travelers, Charles Schwab, Truist and PNC Financial Services.

In another volatile session, U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday as bank earnings rolled in and after an unexpected 1.9% drop in retail sales.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35911.81 -201.81 -0.56% SP500 S&P 500 4662.85 +3.82 +0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14893.75271 +86.94 +0.59%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 200 points or 0.5%, led by weakness in shares of JPMorgan, which suffered their worst percentage drop since June 2020, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose over 0.6% and 0.05%, respectively, recovering steep losses.

Elsewhere, profits at Wells Fargo jumped 86%, lifting those shares, while Citibank profits dipped 26%.

Retailers were in focus as consumers pulled back spending in December with a decline of nearly 2% on the headline number. Excluding the automotive component, spending fell 2.3% compared to a 0.3% pop the previous month.