Retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as consumers pulled back on spending

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly declined in December, suggesting that consumers are pulling back on spending as they face surging prices and an acceleration in COVID-19 infections.

The value of total sales decreased 1.9% from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday, marking the steepest drop in 10 months. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to be flat at 0%. It follows an increase of 0.2% in November, revised Commerce Department figures show.

The so-called core retail sales, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services and is most closely correlated with the consumer spending aspect of the nation's gross domestic product, tumbled 3.1% last month.

"December was a rough month for the American consumer," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Market. "Between higher prices, empty shelves, consumers sick from omicron, and holiday shopping pulled forward, retail activity declined even more than expected, and November numbers were also revised lower."

The government reported earlier this week that the consumer price index climbed 0.5% in December, bringing the year-over-year gain to 7%, the highest since June 1982. Wholesale prices also increased, rising 0.2% in December and 9.7% in a 12-month period, the fastest pace since record-keeping began in 2010.

