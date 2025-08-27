What is the Cracker Barrel CEO's annual salary?

The viral controversy over Cracker Barrel's decision to revamp its logo, which it has subsequently reversed in response to public backlash, has left the company's CEO facing calls for her removal.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino joined the restaurant chain as CEO in July 2023 and the company's board of directors several months later.

Corporate documents show Masino received a base salary of $1 million in 2024, in addition to other bonuses or awards based on incentive targets.

The company has struggled in recent years, with its stock price down about 55% over the past five years despite having risen about 52% in the last year.

CONSERVATIVES DECLARE VICTORY AS CRACKER BARREL DITCHES NEW LOGO

Steak 'n Shake CEO Sardar Biglari, who is also one of the largest investors in Cracker Barrel, criticized the proposed rebrand and said that Masino and the board ignored his suggestion that the rebranding was "obvious folly" and was dismissed as an activist investor.

Steak 'n Shake released an image on social media Tuesday of a MAGA-style red hat with the script, " Fire Cracker Barrel CEO ."

CRACKER BARREL SCRAPS NEW LOGO DESIGN, KEEPS 'OLD TIMER' AFTER LISTENING TO CUSTOMERS

Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday night that it was backing off the rebranding push in response to the public's support for the old corporate logo .

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company said in a post on social media.

"At Cracker Barrel, it's always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the company added.