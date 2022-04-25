Warren Buffett's charity lunch returns, but for the last time

If sitting down for a meal with Warren Buffett is on your bucket list, this year could be your last chance – and you'd better have a lot of dough.

The 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO has agreed to host another "Power of One" charity auction lunch in 2022 after taking a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, but this will be the finale and the winning bid is expected to shatter records.

Whoever wins gets to have lunch with Buffett and up to seven guests at the ritzy Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City, a favorite of the legendary investor.

BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ADDS STAKE IN HP; SHARES JUMP

Buffett began holding the annual lunch benefiting San Francisco-based nonprofit GLIDE in 2000 after he was introduced to the charity by his first wife, Susie, who volunteered for the organization and died in 2004.

The inaugural event brought in $25,000, but since 2008, the winners have all paid upward of $1 million. In total, the past 20 lunches have raised more than $34 million for GLIDE, which provides services such as meals, shelter, job training, and child care services.

BUFFETT LAMENTS LACK OF GOOD INVESTMENTS EVEN AS BERKSHIRE PROFIT SET RECORD

Notable past winners include Ted Weschler, who won two auctions and went on to become a portfolio manager at Berkshire, and cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, who paid a record $4.57 million for the last lunch held in 2019.

This year's auction will launch on eBay on June 12, with a starting bid of $25,000. Anyone interested in placing a bid must be pre-qualified ahead of time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"With Warren Buffett's final Power Lunch we anticipate another record-setting auction," said eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, who noted that all proceeds will go to supporting GLIDE.

Reuters contributed to this report.