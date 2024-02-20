Walmart to acquire Vizio for $2.3B, sales outlook, dividend lift shares

Walmart forecast fiscal 2025 sales above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday and said it would buy smart-TV maker Vizio for $2.3 billion.

Shares in the U.S. retail giant rose 3% in premarket trading after it also announced its biggest dividend increase in more than a decade.

Walmart proposed to buy Vizio for $11.50 per share, a premium of 47% to the company's closing price of $7.82 as of Feb. 12, the day before reports about deal talks emerged. Vizio shares were up about 15% at $10.96 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

WALMART'S 3-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT: WHAT TO KNOW

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 170.36 +1.07 +0.63% VZIO VIZIO HOLDING 9.53 +0.02 +0.21%

Americans flocked to Walmart's stores to buy its low-priced and discounted products during the holiday season late last year. However, still high interest rates and rising rents have raised concerns that consumers will remain constrained and a recovery in spending will be slower than previously expected.

The retailer reported a 3.9% rise in comparable sales, excluding fuel, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to LSEG estimates of 2.91%. Global e-commerce sales grew 23%.

Fourth quarter adjusted profit came in at $1.80 per share, compared to expectations of $1.65 per share.

Walmart said it expects consolidated net sales in fiscal 2025 to grow between 3% and 4%, largely above analysts' expectations of a 3.4% rise.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The retailer raised its annual dividend by 9%.

"This year’s 9% increase is the largest in over a decade, and a sign of our confidence in our growth potential and cash flow," said John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.