Walmart suspends sale of Zantac, other products containing ranitidine over cancer risk

Walmart will suspend the sale of Zantac and all forms of heartburn medication containing the drug ranitidine after the Food and Drug Administration warned of potential cancer risks.

The world’s largest employer said customers who purchased the products can return them to Walmart stores or Sam’s Club locations for a refund.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 117.85 -0.83 -0.70%

Walmart joins other companies including Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS Health in halting the sale of products containing ranitidine.

Zantac, the brand-name version of the drug, is sold by Sanofi, but generic versions are distributed by other companies.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.