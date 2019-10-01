Expand / Collapse search
Walgreens joins Rite Aid and CVS in pulling Zantac from shelves

By FOXBusiness
FOX News Medical Correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel wants to clarify it’s not clear how many chemicals in Zantac may cause cancer. video

Walgreens joins what has now become a pharmacy trifecta in pulling the stop selling the heartburn medicine Zantac and its generic versions from store shelves.

Walgreens joins Rite Aid and CVS  after the Food and Drug Administration warned this month that it had detected low levels of a cancer-causing chemical in samples of the drug, according to the New York Times.

Walgreens and CVS announced its move on Saturday.

WBAWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC.55.31+0.90+1.65%
CVSCVS HEALTH CORPORATION63.07+0.99+1.59%
RADRITE AID6.95-0.33-4.53%

The companies said customers who had bought the products could return them for a refund.

The F.D.A. is looking into the source of the contamination as well as the risk to patients.

Zantac, the brand-name version of the drug, is sold by Sanofi, but generic versions are widely sold.