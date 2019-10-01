Walgreens joins Rite Aid and CVS in pulling Zantac from shelves

Walgreens joins what has now become a pharmacy trifecta in pulling the stop selling the heartburn medicine Zantac and its generic versions from store shelves.

Continue Reading Below

Walgreens joins Rite Aid and CVS after the Food and Drug Administration warned this month that it had detected low levels of a cancer-causing chemical in samples of the drug, according to the New York Times.

Walgreens and CVS announced its move on Saturday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WBA WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC. 55.31 +0.90 +1.65% CVS CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 63.07 +0.99 +1.59% RAD RITE AID 6.95 -0.33 -4.53%

The companies said customers who had bought the products could return them for a refund.

The F.D.A. is looking into the source of the contamination as well as the risk to patients.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Zantac, the brand-name version of the drug, is sold by Sanofi, but generic versions are widely sold.